P27.54M shabu inside salon products seized in Port of Clark

The shipment arrived on June 9, 2026 and was subjected to physical examination on June 11, 2026.

Declared as nail powder and other salon products, the parcel underwent standard Customs clearance procedures, including X-ray scanning and profiling. Suspicious findings prompted Customs authorities to conduct a full physical examination.

During the physical examination, authorities discovered a nail care set and two (2) white plastic square buckets labeled as nail powder products. The containers were found to contain a white crystalline substance suspected to be Methamphetamine Hydrochloride or “shabu,” weighing approximately 4,050 grams.

Initial testing using a Rigaku Spectrometer confirmed the substance as Methamphetamine Hydrochloride, a dangerous drug under Republic Act No. 9165, as amended. Representative samples were subsequently turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for confirmatory laboratory analysis.

A Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) was issued against the shipment for violations of Sections 118(g), 119(d), and 1113 paragraphs (f), (i), and (l) of Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), in relation to Republic Act No. 9165, as amended.

District Collector Jairus S. Reyes thanked Customs personnel and partner agencies for their unwavering commitment to border protection. “I commend our Customs frontliners and partner agencies for their dedication and teamwork. Their tireless efforts continue to strengthen our defenses against illegal drugs and protect our communities,” Reyes said.

Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno emphasized, "As directed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., we remain steadfast in protecting our borders from illegal drugs and other contraband. Every successful interception is a step toward safeguarding Filipino families and securing a better future for our children. This is the deeper meaning of our service to the nation," Commissioner Nepomuceno said.

The Bureau of Customs remains committed to securing the nation’s borders and protecting the Filipino people from the harmful effects of illegal drugs.