MP Coffee flagship store breaks ground at CDM

According to MP Coffee Corp., the project represents the brand's flagship store and reinforces CDM's continuing development as a coastal lifestyle destination, with new establishments helping expand offerings for residents and visitors.

The company said the new coffee shop is expected to contribute to a more vibrant and engaging environment within the district as CDM continues to attract new locators and investments.

Once completed, the flagship branch will join the area's growing roster of lifestyle destinations, providing a venue where customers can gather, connect and unwind.

The groundbreaking reflects continued confidence in CDM's long-term growth prospects and its position as an emerging hub for leisure, dining and community-centered experiences.