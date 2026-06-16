SHINNECOCK SHOWDOWN

“I wouldn’t want to be putting aggressively on these greens,” said 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick of England.

“You have to pick and choose your moments, and that’s where course management comes in. You can try to leave it under the hole on some. But with the wind forecast, it’s easy for them to get away from you this week, and you’re going to have to be mindful of that.”

“I want it to get as dry and firm as possible, as US Opens do, and just see where that takes us.”

Oddsmakers’ darling Scheffler can become only the seventh golfer to complete a career Grand Slam with a victory on Sunday — his 30th birthday.

The American is a four-time major winner, and this is his first chance at completing the Slam after winning last year’s British Open and PGA Championship.

Scheffler played an early afternoon practice round on the back nine with compatriots Brian Harman, Marek Fleming and Chris Gotterup and is set for a Tuesday tour of the front side with South Korean Kim Si-woo and Americans Sam Burns and Gary Woodland.

Wyndham Clark, the 2023 US Open champion, decided against going out Monday.

“This wind is not the normal wind, so if there’s any time to take a day off, it’s today,” he said.

“Wind is always a challenge here, and that’s kind of what everyone talks about.”

The greens, however, offer the toughest test, Clark said.

“The biggest challenge at Shinnecock is the greens. You have to really be in the right places,” he said. “If you can eliminate the three-putts or leaving yourself really challenging putts, I think that’s the person that’s going to have the most success.”

“You’re just going to have to handle the punches that Shinnecock is going to give you and stay really patient out here.”

Defending champion JJ Spaun checked out drone footage of the course.

“The one thing you don’t realize is how much more undulation and rolling hills and perched greens there are around Shinnecock,” he said. “It’s nice to get on the property and see it in real life.”

Fitzpatrick sees Shinnecock as a shotmakers’ delight.

“You’ve got to be in control of your ball flight. That’s the biggest thing,” Fitzpatrick said.

“When the wind is this strong in pretty much every direction with the holes you’re facing, you’ve got to be able to have a lot of shots in your arsenal, really.”

“It allows for shotmaking. That’s what makes it a great test overall.”

World amateur No. 1 Jackson Koivun is playing his last event before turning professional next month. The 21-year-old American missed the cut in last year’s US Open.

“Just coming out here to try and have fun and enjoy it,” Koivun said.

“Getting in the mindset that making par is a good score and accepting you might make a good shot and not get rewarded.”