Chiz faces pushback as presiding judge

“This plan inevitably recalls Escudero’s conduct during the previous impeachment proceedings, where his twisted interpretation of the constitutional directive to proceed ‘forthwith’ became the basis for the delay and deferment of the impeachment process,” the group said in a statement released Friday.

Despite opposition from several groups, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sees no issue with Escudero holding the position.

Sen. Ping Lacson, who is allied with the current majority bloc under Senate President Win Gatchalian, revealed earlier this week that there is consensus to tap Escudero as the presiding officer for Duterte’s impeachment trial.

He cited Escudero’s legal background and experience in past impeachment proceedings, although Gatchalian said the decision remains pending because it has to be made collectively.

Tindig Pilipinas contended that Escudero’s legal competence is “unconvincing” and “does not guarantee” that he would be impartial in the proceedings and would abide by the Constitution, given past issues regarding his allegedly flawed interpretation of key impeachment provisions.

“At a time when the Senate must restore public confidence in its independence and credibility, elevating Escudero to this crucial role risks achieving the opposite,” the group warned.

The group’s co-convenor, Francis Joseph Aquino-Dee, said he personally supported Sen. Kiko Pangilinan as presiding officer.

However, his position differs from that of the group, which insists that Gatchalian should lead and shepherd the trial.

Escudero drew mounting backlash over his stance that “forthwith” does not strictly mean “instant,” despite several Charter framers defining it as “without delay.”