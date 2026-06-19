Apple may raise iPhone prices by $150

Apple is preparing for higher prices across its product lineup as surging chip costs tied to the AI boom pressure the company to pass additional expenses to consumers, with analysts projecting a possible $150 increase for the iPhone 18.



The technology giant is preparing to adjust prices for iPhones, Macs, iPads and other products as memory and storage chip costs continue to climb amid tighter global supply. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the price increases are becoming “unavoidable” due to growing supply chain pressures.



Analysts expect the iPhone 18 lineup to be among the products most affected, with possible price hikes ranging from $100 to $150. Some experts also believe Apple could raise prices on lower-storage models more aggressively to encourage customers to choose higher-margin versions.