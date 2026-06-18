Ukraine’s ‘large-scale’ attack hits Moscow

The large-scale attack came hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to meet Southeast Asian leaders at a summit in the central city of Kazan, about 700 kilometers east of the capital.

Kyiv has stepped up its drone strikes on Russia in recent months, hitting oil refineries that fund Moscow’s war chest, as diplomatic talks on ending the more than four-year conflict remain stalled.

“Air defense forces are continuing to repel a large-scale attack. Several drones managed to reach the MNPZ (Moscow Oil Refinery),” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram, with authorities closing traffic on streets near the refinery.

He did not specify damage to the facility, but several Russian media outlets reported that it was on fire.

Russia’s busiest airport — Moscow’s Sheremetyevo — announced it had evacuated passengers to “safe locations” during the barrage and was restricting flights.

Another drone crashed into an apartment building in the Moscow region district of Zhukovsky, while drone debris sparked a fire at a shopping center near the capital’s suburbs, Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov said.

Russian air defenses shot down 180 drones on approach to Moscow, Sobyanin said, while the Russian defense ministry reported it had intercepted more than 500 Ukrainian drones overnight.

The attack was the largest on Moscow in at least two years, Russia’s state TASS news agency reported.

Since the war began in 2022, Russia has pummelled Ukraine with near-daily aerial barrages of drones and missiles.