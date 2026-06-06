Ukrainian drones downed

The Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — once dubbed “Russia’s Davos” — ends on Saturday, a day after the event featured a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Eighty-six UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) have been shot down over Leningrad region. Combat operations continue,” said Aleksandr Drozdenko, governor of the region whose major city is Saint Petersburg and which also includes key Baltic ports.

On the first day of the summit, Ukrainian drones hit an oil complex and military base in Saint Petersburg, which is also Putin’s home city.

Overnight, Russia’s defense ministry said its air defense downed a total of 376 Ukrainian drones “over Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Oryol, Pskov, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver and Tula regions, Moscow region, Crimea Republic, Abkhazia Republic, and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.”

In southern Ukraine, authorities found the bodies of two men who had been unaccounted for following an attack on Zaporizhzhia, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

One person was killed and three wounded in Russian drone and artillery attacks in Dnipropetrovsk, regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha wrote on Telegram.

A fire broke out at an oil depot in the city of Ust-Labinsk in southern Russia following a drone attack, according to local authorities, with no reports of wounded.