Rice tests flag possible mislabeling

Rice samples tested by the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) have raised concerns over possible mislabeling practices in the retail market, with some products declared as local rice showing characteristics closer to imported varieties.
The BPI analyzed six milled rice samples collected from Cogon Market in Cagayan de Oro City and Commonwealth Market in Quezon City using national rice grading standards and origin profiling. Three samples matched their declared local origin, while one locally labeled sample showed traits more consistent with imported rice.
Two imported samples were correctly identified and classified as Premium and Grade 1 varieties, highlighting differences in quality standards and raising concerns that cheaper imported rice may be relabeled as local products to command higher prices.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. called for further verification measures to protect consumers from possible deceptive practices. “We need further testing and validation to ensure consumers are not being shortchanged by unscrupulous rice traders,” Tiu Laurel said.
The BPI recommended stronger traceability systems, stricter labeling enforcement and expanded market monitoring to address potential irregularities in the rice supply chain.