Rice tests flag possible mislabeling

Rice samples tested by the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) have raised concerns over possible mislabeling practices in the retail market, with some products declared as local rice showing characteristics closer to imported varieties.

The BPI analyzed six milled rice samples collected from Cogon Market in Cagayan de Oro City and Commonwealth Market in Quezon City using national rice grading standards and origin profiling. Three samples matched their declared local origin, while one locally labeled sample showed traits more consistent with imported rice.