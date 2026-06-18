Dubai market hits Dh1 trillion milestone

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has surpassed Dh1 trillion in market capitalization on Wednesday, 17 June, marking a major milestone as investor confidence grows and foreign participation strengthens in the UAE’s capital markets.

The achievement came as the DFM General Index climbed to 6,115.97 points following renewed market activity after developments surrounding a preliminary US-Iran peace agreement. Dubai’s main index gained 1.7%, supported by strong performances from major listed firms, including Emaar Properties, Emirates NBD Bank and Air Arabia.