Dubai market hits Dh1 trillion milestone

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has surpassed Dh1 trillion in market capitalization on Wednesday, 17 June, marking a major milestone as investor confidence grows and foreign participation strengthens in the UAE’s capital markets.
The achievement came as the DFM General Index climbed to 6,115.97 points following renewed market activity after developments surrounding a preliminary US-Iran peace agreement. Dubai’s main index gained 1.7%, supported by strong performances from major listed firms, including Emaar Properties, Emirates NBD Bank and Air Arabia.
Foreign investors continued to drive market growth, accounting for 54% of DFM’s total trading value in the first quarter of 2026, while international investors made up 79% of new investor registrations.
DFM Chief Executive Officer Hamed Ali said average daily trading value exceeded Dh1 billion during the first quarter, up 56% from a year earlier, reflecting increased global interest in UAE markets.