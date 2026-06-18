City of Dreams Manila foundation funds P20-M rehabilitation of Baguio's Sunshine Park

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong and MRP Foundation Vice President Armin Antonio B. Raquel Santos led the turnover of the upgraded public space in late May, joined by city officials, stakeholders and students from the University of the Cordilleras, who performed during the inauguration.

The redevelopment preserved the park's original stage, ramp and drop-off area while adding upgraded pathways, outdoor calisthenics equipment, picnic tables, enhanced landscaping and other public amenities.

A new public art installation, Language of Photography by Baguio artist Clinton Aniversario, was also unveiled to strengthen the park's cultural identity.

Construction began in March 2025 and was implemented by the Baguio City Government through its Adopt-a-Park Program, with the project fully funded by MRP Foundation.

“Our support for the rehabilitation of Sunshine Park in collaboration with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation and other project partners reflects MRP Foundation's commitment to creating lasting value through public spaces that strengthen communities and enhance quality of life,” said Clarence Chung, president of MRP Foundation and chairman and president of Melco Resorts and Entertainment (Philippines) Corp.

Located beside the University of the Philippines Baguio campus and near the University of the Cordilleras, commercial centers, government offices and transportation hubs, Sunshine Park serves as a gathering place for students, residents, workers, artists and visitors.

Mayor Magalong said the redevelopment was based on years of observation and consultations with stakeholders, educational institutions, artists and local organizations to preserve the park's welcoming character while adapting to evolving community needs.

The Sunshine Park project forms part of MRP Foundation's broader initiatives in environmental stewardship, education, culture and health.

Earlier this year, the foundation funded the P50-million redevelopment of People's Park in Caloocan City and donated P9.9 million worth of security equipment and vehicles to the Philippine National Police National Capital Region Police Office to support public safety and emergency response efforts.