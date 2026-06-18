Ateneo coach gives NBI statement on athletes’ deaths

Baterbonia (18) and Adili (21) died during a team-building trip in Dipaculao, Aurora.

Earlier, the Department of Justice issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order covering Soriano, former head coach Tab Baldwin, and three other coaching and management staff.

Soriano attended to provide his statement, but former coach Tab Baldwin has repeatedly skipped the NBI hearings through his lawyers, citing that he is not in good condition.

On the other hand, over a dozen current and former Ateneo players have already executed their affidavits.

Meanwhile, investigators from the PNP-CIDG are looking into possible charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide or violations of the Anti-Hazing Act.

The CIDG is also requesting former head coach Tab Baldwin to submit drone footage capturing the team’s training formations before and after the incident.

Police probers are issuing subpoenas to first responders, citing witness accounts that Adili still had a faint pulse when pulled from the water.

At least 48 individuals have been subpoenaed by the CIDG, including Ateneo President Fr. Roberto Yap, SJ.

Former and current Blue Eagles players—including Mike Nieto and Anton Asistio—have already given testimony regarding alleged “questionable practices” during past training drills.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida has issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) covering Tab Baldwin, Christopher Quimpo, Sandro Soriano, Reynaldo Jacinto Jr., and Dean Castaño.

It clarified that the order serves as a border alert rather than a travel restriction or criminal finding.

The fact-finding phase of the DOJ is being led by a dedicated NBI Central Office Task Force evaluating possible liability. No formal criminal charges have been filed yet.

There are 11 players and assistant coach Soriano who have submitted cooperative affidavits on record, but Baldwin’s repeated failures to appear through counsel could lead to court-ordered sanctions for obstruction of justice.