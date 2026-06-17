UK PM says Russian warship’s warning shots ‘reckless’

The Russian vessel fired the shots to avoid a collision, the British defense ministry has said, with a defense source telling AFP the frigate was believed to have been “drifting rather than being maneuvered under power, which may have made her feel more vulnerable.”

“I think it’s reckless,” Starmer said following the incident, which came after UK commandos intercepted and boarded a suspected Russian shadow fleet vessel on Sunday in the same part of the Channel.

But the Ministry of Defense assessment was that there was nothing “more sinister” about it, he told the GB News television channel.

That did not “take away from the fact that clearly Russia is aggressive across Europe,” he added, however.

The incident came as G7 leaders gathered in eastern France and agreed Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia to end more than four years of war against Ukraine.

Moscow said earlier the frigate fired the shots after the UK-registered yacht made a “dangerous approach.”

“Following attempts to contact a British vessel in the channel, the Grigorovich fired warning shots. These were not aimed at the vessel and were an attempt to prevent a possible collision,” the UK defense ministry said.

The ministry insisted that it was an “isolated” incident not linked to the UK’s weekend interception of the other vessel.

The Russian defense ministry said “signal flares were fired and audible signals were sounded” to get the attention of the yacht on Tuesday.

“Despite these measures, the vessel continued its dangerous approach,” Moscow said in a statement.

Following this, “the frigate’s commander decided to fire warning shots in the vessel’s direction using the ship’s small arms,” it added.

A British retired couple who were aboard the yacht, Jane and Alan Kelvey, described the experience as “surreal” in an interview with the BBC.

Jane Kelvey said the warship blasted its horn five times, before the couple “immediately turned two degrees to port so they could see we had made a deliberate change of course, which meant we had seen them.”

“Then a minute or so later they gave another five blasts on their horn, immediately followed by four to five small arms fire,” she said.

“That wasn’t aimed at us — it was warning fire that went up in the air, we believe.”