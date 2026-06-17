Stop RA 1616 from killing retirees

The recent casualty of this killer law was my nephew, a CoA State Auditor III, with a salary grade of 22 equivalent to P58,717 monthly.

RA 1616, as amended by Republic Act 4968, is the “lump sum take-all without pension even after five years.”

Most of those who retired under this law in 2001 and earlier are already dead or are either dying or suffering a life of poverty and deprivation.

Section I, Declaration of Policy, of the Constitution provides: The State shall, from time to time, review to upgrade the pensions and other benefits due to retirees of both the government and private sector.

To this end, Senator Chiz Escudero filed Senate Bill 2106 titled An Act to Grant Monthly Pension to Government Retirees under RA 1616 Who Have Reached the Age of Seventy Years.

This proposal recognizes that the majority of this class of retirees have been living in abject poverty and many of them have to depend on dole-outs from family and friends. According to Escudero, government workers who retire need monthly pensions because, at their age, their opportunity to earn is almost nil.

The lump sum they receive under RA 1616 is greatly eroded by economic slumps and the high cost of living. Their economic difficulties are aggravated when the country suffers from devastating natural calamities, he said.

We are prayerful and hopeful that Escudero, despite the tension in the Senate, shall have time to consider refiling/activating his Senate Bill 2106 to help the surviving retirees under RA 1616.

Earlier, I said a recent casualty of the killer retirement law RA 1616 was my nephew, a CoA State Auditor III. Like others, five years and beyond after his retirement he went through economic difficulties.

Retirement without a regular pension is really a big disadvantage. What made my nephew’s retirement quite complicated is that it threatens to affect my family. An ignorant and mean man with the mental capacity of an idiot, who was envious of my travels to Europe, Washington D.C. and New York, became infected with the mental malady of a messiah complex and informed my nephew and his relatives that my family was living in luxury in Parañaque City, a misinformation that spread in my hometown.

This is a comical socio-economic, political and feudal disturbance that simply threatens to annoy our family. Being multi-faceted, we simply continue to enjoy our many interests in life — sports, art, culture and music. We pray a lot and ask forgiveness for our sins. We are grateful to our Lord Jesus Christ and Mama Mary for all the blessings and protection.

I am both inspired and, like a newly knighted armored Soldier of Christ, am ready to do legal battle in defense of the honor and integrity of my home and family.

Email: arturobesana2@gmail.com