PVL plots Mindanao trip

Aiming to tap the fan base in the southern regions, the country’s first and only women’s professional volleyball league is bringing in six clubs for the weekend playdates of the On Tour that will open shop on 8 July.

The first Mindanao stop of the on-the-road competition is set on 1 August in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Top overall pick of the 2026 Rookie Draft setter Lams Lamina will get to prove if she’s as good as advertised when Galeries Tower battles title-contender and powerhouse Nxled in the opening match at 4 p.m.

Shored up Akari will then take on fan-favorite Choco Mucho in the main game at 6:30 p.m.

The PVL is making a historic visit in Lanao del Norte on 15 August.

Nxled is flying in to clash with the reigning Season Most Valuable Player Trisha Tubu-led Farm Fresh, in the curtain-raiser at 4 p.m.

However, all eyes will be drawn to defending champion PLDT as it meets Akari in the 6:30 p.m. mainer.

The High Speed Hitters claimed a breakthrough title in the inaugural edition of the tourney, winning flawlessly following an eight-game sweep capped by a thrilling five-set victory in the final over disbanded Chery Tiggo. PLDT would then sweep the Invitational for back-to-back crowns.

The On Tour will also visit Ilagan City in Isabela (8 July), Batangas City (11 July), Vigan, Ilocos Sur (25 July) and Santiago, Isabela (8 August).

The nine participating teams are divided into two groups.

Creamline, Farm Fresh, Nxled, Galeries Tower and Capital1 are bunched in Group A while Group B is composed of PLDT, Akari, Choco Mucho and ZUS Coffee.