Mutin-Rascal duo top Kalayaan Cup

DAVAO CITY — The pair of Hosnie Mutin and Junaid Rascal submitted better scores to top the Port of Davao Kalayaan Cup Golf 2026 played at the Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club.

Mutin and Rascal carded 37 Molave, leaving past the duo of Jal Indol and Mandy Datudacula (36 points) and the tandem of Kevin Dida and OJ Orlino (35 points) at first and second runners-up, respectively.