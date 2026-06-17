Iranian tankers exit Hormuz

Optimism that the war triggered by the 28 February US-Israeli strikes on Tehran might be coming to an end was dented, however, by fresh Israeli strikes on south Lebanon.

The TankerTrackers website, which monitors oil shipments and storage, marked Iran’s “first crude oil exports in two months,” citing digital tracking data corroborated by satellite imagery.

“At least two National Iranian Tanker Company VLCC supertankers named DIONA (9569695) and HERO2 (9362073) have exited the US Navy blockade perimeter carrying a combined total of 3.8 million barrels of Iranian crude oil between them,” TankerTrackers said on X, later adding that a third tanker had exited.

Negotiations over a final deal are to start immediately after the Swiss signing ceremony and continue during a 60-day window, leading to decisions on the fate of Iran’s nuclear program and a plan for the lifting of international economic sanctions, officials said.

The United States will allow Iran to immediately begin selling oil and fuel under the deal to end the war, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed people familiar with the agreement.

A waiver of sanctions on oil sales will take effect immediately after the signing, the Journal added, also covering services such as banking, transportation and insurance.

Despite the deal announcement, the Israeli military said it conducted a strike in south Lebanon after it “identified a suspicious vehicle” near where its soldiers were operating, and its forces intercepted rockets and carried out an air strike against a launcher.

Iran’s central military command warned Israel should “await a harsh response” to the strikes, which Lebanon’s state news agency said targeted two vehicles in the town of Mayfadoun and another in nearby Shukeen, killing four.

According to a senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, the framework agreement has already been signed electronically by President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Iran’s deputy foreign minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

“Likely on Friday... a new round of negotiations between Iran and the United States to reach a final agreement will begin,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

“In the final agreement, decisions will be made on the nuclear issues and the lifting of sanctions.”

Optimism over the reopening of Hormuz has sent the price of the international benchmark Brent North Sea crude down to $78.74 a barrel in Wednesday trading. The main US oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, was $75.85 a barrel.

Weeks of indirect negotiations mediated by Pakistan and Qatar have built momentum for an interim deal, but a comprehensive agreement on Iran’s nuclear ambitions and Western sanctions remains elusive.