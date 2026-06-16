Hormuz to reopen under U.S.-Iran deal

TEhran (AFP) — Iran and the United States said ships had again started moving through the Strait of Hormuz — with President Donald Trump saying the vital oil route would be “completely open” by Friday — after Washington and Tehran announced a deal to end the Middle East war.

The reopening of one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints would mark a major step toward ending months of deadly conflict and economic turmoil triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

“Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said, adding later that he did not “think we will need much help” keeping the waterway open.