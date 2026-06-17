Heads up Gen X-ers! 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' just turned 40

In just under two hours, we are swept up into Ferris' world, as they dupe and charm their way out of a school day and pretty much going with the flow. Riding a red Ferrari at that. While there are a lot of noteworthy moments in the film, who can forget Broderick atop a float crooning his way through Danke Schoen before breaking into Twist and Shout, or Cameron's misguided attempt to turn back the odometer on his father's car.

While they stayed friends since the film, a Broderick-Ruck reunion finally happened on The Today Show, to talk about the film's 40th anniversary. "I never stopped and thought ‘I’m the coolest teen in America.’ ...I hope I didn’t do that,” said Broderick during the interview on the show. They also pondered about director John Hughes found a way to insert more serious themes, despite the overall levity of the storytelling. "The thing that John was really, really good at was he gave these characters dignity," said Ruck. "...they’re real people, and they’ve got real fears and real desires.’ And he honored all that, and we knew that when we were making it.”