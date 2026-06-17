Daughter inspires Serena comeback

The 44-year-old, who has won 14 doubles Grand Slams alongside Venus, including six on the Wimbledon grass, said a conversation with her eight-year-old daughter Olympia sparked her decision.

“My daughter Olympia told me I should play with Venus. She’s always right, so I was like ‘damn.’”

“’Mom, maybe you should play with Venus.’ But she’s very serious; she knows. She’s very smart — she’s very wise, I think, is another world.”

“So I said ‘You know, let’s see if we can do it.’”

Williams previously said a desire to play in front of her young daughters was a motivating factor in her shock return.

Williams, however, shot down speculations that she may take the last remaining singles wildcard slot.

“You think I’m ready for singles?” Williams asked reporters. “I need to get to work.”

The Williams sisters’ last Wimbledon title came on their most recent appearance together a decade ago.

A 23-time Grand Slam singles winner, Williams retired in 2022 but re-entered doping protocols in 2025 to keep open the idea of a potential return.

She said Tuesday that her sister’s run to the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles at the 2025 US Open inspired her to consider coming back.

“I think I was really motivated by what Venus was doing that year in the Open doubles. I thought she played really well.”