Cayetano: Senate post was never the fight

In a Facebook Live broadcast, Cayetano said the fight has always been about uncovering what happened to funds intended to protect communities from flooding, adding that the effort would continue regardless of whether he holds a leadership position. He claimed one group wanted the issue exposed while another sought to keep it hidden.

Cayetano also questioned the purpose of the special session called by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., noting that none of the administration's 21 priority measures appeared ready for passage and that the lone priority bill on the agenda, the Anti-Political Dynasty bill, remained at the interpellation stage. Despite the leadership change, he said he would continue supporting urgent legislation, including measures to aid communities affected by the recent Mindanao earthquake.