Floodgate probe resumes off-site

The Senate faction aligned with Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is reportedly pushing through with its flood control investigation on Tuesday — in a hearing to be held outside the Senate premises — amid a warning from the camp of Senator Sherwin Gatchalian that any unauthorized proceeding will not be recognized.

Former Representative Mike Defensor said in a Facebook post the inquiry would proceed at Doublegem EDSA Garden Events Place at 10 a.m., although neither Cayetano nor his allies have officially confirmed this.

Gatchalian, however, said the Senate under his leadership would only recognize the official Blue Ribbon Committee, now chaired by Senator Erwin Tulfo following the 3 June leadership shakeup.

He stressed that any parallel investigation conducted outside the duly constituted committee would have no legal effect and would not be entered into the Senate record.