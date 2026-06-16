Rolex names Priyanka Chopra Jonas global ambassador

Rolex has appointed Priyanka Chopra Jonas as its global brand ambassador, as the Swiss luxury watchmaker continues to strengthen its portfolio of high-profile figures to reinforce its position in the premium lifestyle and luxury market.

The appointment places Chopra Jonas among an elite group of global personalities associated with the Rolex brand, reflecting her cross-border influence in entertainment, fashion, and advocacy. The move highlights how luxury companies are increasingly leveraging internationally recognized celebrities to sustain brand prestige and global appeal.