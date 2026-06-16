PBBM manages both disaster and independence

Political observers and security analysts, however, point out that administrative normalcy coexists with sharp underlying political friction, rather than the total absence of unrest.

President Bongbong was fully able to attend to the 128th Philippine Independence Day celebration on 12 June. He successfully led the traditional flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremonies at the Rizal Monument and delivered the keynote address at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

The President actively presided over several key events throughout the day.

1. Rizal Park Rites: Led the commemorative flag-raising and wreath-laying at the Rizal Monument alongside the First Family and state officials.

2. Parada ng Kalayaan: Attended the civic and military parade and reviewed military assets at the Quirino Grandstand.

3. Keynote Speech: Delivered a national address urging government leaders to set aside self-interest in favor of the nation’s welfare.

4. Vin d’Honneur at Malacañang for the diplomatic corps and top government officials.

The President was fully able to actively attend to the aftermath of the devastating magnitude-7.8 earthquake that struck Sarangani and surrounding areas in Mindanao on 8 June.

The President took swift executive action and personally visited the affected regions to manage the response:

1. Emergency Mobilization: Immediately following the tremor, he mobilized the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NORRMC) and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) to coordinate rescue, retrieval, and aid operations.

2. Situation Briefings: On 9 June, he convened a high-level briefing with Cabinet officials to assess damage data and streamline the distribution of relief resources.

3. Ground Zero Inspection: On 10 June, President Marcos flew to Mindanao to personally inspect the damage. He visited critical facilities, including St. Elizabeth Hospital in General Santos City, to ensure that medicare would continue safely.

4. Financial Assistance Packages: During the visit, he unveiled a targeted relief package, which included pledging P100 million from Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) for the repair of the General Santos City Hall and a financial assistance program providing P50,000 to families of each fatality.

Situation in the Senate:

In the Senate, there is hope for a resolution. Constitutional requirements and internal pressure are actively pushing the two factions toward a compromise, though the standoff over the Senate presidency remains deeply entrenched.

The Magic 13: Under the Constitution, a new Senate President requires a majority vote of all members (13 out of 24). The new majority bloc (led by senators aligned with Juan Miguel Zubiri and Sherwin Gatchalian) holds 12 votes, while the minority bloc (aligned with Alan Peter Cayetano) holds 10, creating a deadlock.

The deadlock has stalled key legislative work, prompting calls from both sides to restore the dignity of the Senate. Analysts note that securing a 13th member or further shifts in the balance could legitimize the new majority and finally end the stalemate.

Email: arturobesana2@gmail.com