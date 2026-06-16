Can Abarrientos redeem self in Game 7?

Barangay Ginebra won three of the six games played in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup best-of-seven finals against defending champion TNT.

In those victories, RJ Abarrientos stepped up to deliver clutch plays and significant contributions for the Kings.

Bad outings, however, just like in Game 6, doomed Ginebra, thus the need for a winner-take-all Game 7 Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The newly crowned Best Player of the Conference struggled last Sunday in what should’ve been the Kings’ close-out night to quench a three-year title drought.