'After Oz' adds second show after immediate sellout

A second performance of the highly anticipated AFTER OZ concert has been added at 2:00 PM on 10 July at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater due to immediate public demand after the original show quickly sold out.

The strictly limited engagement brings together Wicked on Broadway stars Lissa De Guzman and Allie Trimm for what was originally intended to be a one-night-only event.

De Guzman, who previously stunned Manila audiences as Cassie in A Chorus Line, returns alongside her stellar Broadway colleague Trimm, whom the New Yorker praised as "dazzling" in her role as Glinda.

Adding major star power to the expanded lineup, Asia’s Phoenix, Morissette, will join the two Broadway divas on stage ahead of her own upcoming theatrical run in The Notebook The Musical.

Backed by Farley Asuncion and the After Oz Orchestra, alongside the UST Singers and Mari Dance, the concert explores the lives and music of performers after the curtain falls. The production features a program of powerful Broadway numbers, original compositions, and reimagined pop anthems, all elevated by immersive visuals.

The event also marks a triumphant fourth-year milestone for the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati, solidifying its reputation as a premier destination for international cultural exchange.

Director Mikko Angeles leads the creative team for the production, featuring musical direction by Asuncion, choreography by JM Cabling, set design by Ohm David, lighting design by Meliton Roxas, and visual projections by Justin Santiago. Tickets for the newly announced 10 July matinee are expected to move quickly.