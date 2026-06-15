Website woos Chinese for intel

Taiwan’s National Security Bureau (NSB) introduced the platform with a one-minute artificial intelligence-generated video showing a Chinese civil servant witnessing colleagues being removed and investigated, “reflecting a pervasive atmosphere that everyone is on edge under China’s totalitarian regime,” it said in a statement.

An “increasing number” of people have approached agencies in Taiwan “wishing to provide various types of information,” it said.

It added the reporting channel was based on “practices adopted by intelligence agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel.”

The NSB said it would “rigorously filter,” evaluate and follow up submissions to the platform using technology.

The bureau did not immediately respond to Agence France-Presse’s request for further comment on Monday.