Two killed, three hurt in Leyte ambush

Two of the victims were hit in the head and neck, resulting in immediate deaths, along with three other occupants who were wounded in the attack, who were rushed to the Ormoc District Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Reports indicated that one of the victims was allegedly the spouse of a barangay captain, a key detail that authorities are considering as part of their ongoing investigation into the possible motive behind the crime.

Furthermore, police work continues to identify the criminals and determine the motive behind the attack, with authorities yet to release the identities of the victims pending notifications of their families.