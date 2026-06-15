Olivia Rodrigo’s new album shatters 2026 Spotify records

On Friday, 12 June, Spotify’s servers faced the ultimate pop star test, and Olivia Rodrigo officially rewrote the record books.

This historic launch officially vaults Rodrigo into an ultra-exclusive Spotify club alongside Taylor Swift, making them the only two female artists in the history of the platform to have an album debut with over 80 million streams.

Of course, shattering streaming records on a Friday is practically second nature for Rodrigo. A list of the most-streamed media in the platform’s history released earlier this year showed that her 2021 debut album, Sour, is still sitting pretty as the fourth most-streamed album of all time, with an incredible seven of its eleven tracks surpassing one billion streams.

With this latest release setting high Expectations, Rodrigo has officially done what no other creator has ever achieved: she is the first artist in Spotify history to have all three of her albums debut with over 60 million streams.