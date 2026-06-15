Loraña,Balderama, Roda bag 2nd golds

Finally deciding to race in an event he last saw action in the 2019 Batang Pinoy National Championships in Puerto Princesa City, Loraña ran a calculating race before breaking away in the last 80 meters, checking in at three minutes and 49.12 seconds to complete a golden double after his victory in the 800-meter race the previous day.

Roda, who won the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase earlier, added the women's 1,500-meter mint to her trophy case in 4:37.01 in the championships co-presented by BCDA and New Clark City.

Joining them with two golds apiece was Balderama, who earlier ruled the long jump, leaping 12.42 meters for her second victory in the meet also sponsored by CEL Logistics Inc. and UAAGI Auto Group Inc.

Sharing the limelight was the national men's 4x400-meter team, led by Mico del Prado, son of middle-distance running legend Isidro del Prado, anchoring it to a commanding win in three minutes and 13.25 seconds.

The other team members were Frederick Ramirez, Alrhyan Labita and Kharis Pantonial, all coached by the elder Del Prado, now a national coach, who proudly watched the team cruise to victory from the stands.