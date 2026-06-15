Charo Santos-Concio: A TikToker — and loving it

In her acceptance speech, Santos-Concio reflected on a life and career built not only on achievements but also on the support of people who believed in her along the way.

“When I watched the video [montage] earlier today, different moments of my life came back to me, as if I were watching a memory,” she said. “And I realized that no one succeeds alone.”

She credited the family members, colleagues, mentors and friends who stood by her throughout her journey.

“Behind every role I have played, with every opportunity that was given to me, there were people who believed in me, supported me, loved me, cheered me on, challenged me, and walked beside me. As they say, it takes a village,” she said.

Few figures in Philippine media have worn as many hats as Santos-Concio. She rose from film production to become one of the country's most influential media executives, serving as president and chief executive officer of ABS-CBN and becoming the first woman to lead the network. She is also known to generations of Filipinos as the longtime host of Maalaala Mo Kaya, the country's longest-running drama anthology.

Yet beyond the accolades, Santos-Concio said her most cherished roles are found within her family.

“I am also a wife, a mother, and a grandmother, and that is the most rewarding role in my life,” she said.

The award-winning actress and executive also used the occasion to reaffirm her belief in the transformative power of stories.

“In the several hats that I have worn, I have recognized the power of storytelling. Stories connect us. Stories tell us who we are, where we came from, and what we want to become,” she said.

She added that stories allow people to share grief and sorrow while offering healing, understanding and hope.

“But storytelling is also truly cathartic, forgiving, and liberating,” she said.

For Santos-Concio, whose career spans film, television, media management and digital content creation, the Mega Icon of the Year honor recognized not only a body of work but also a lifelong commitment to telling stories that resonate across generations.

“I have always believed that stories matter,” she said.