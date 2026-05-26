RCBC bags 2 global digital banking honors

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation earned two honors at the Digital CX Awards 2026 organized by The Digital Banker for its digital banking innovations and customer experience initiatives.

The bank received the “Excellence in Next Gen Customer Satisfaction Philippines” and “Best Customer Experience via Mobile and Internet Banking Philippines” awards, driven largely by its RCBC Pulz digital banking platform.

The Digital Banker cited RCBC’s innovations in remittances, virtual US dollar accounts, AI-powered services, and real-time transactions, noting that these improved accessibility, personalization, and financial inclusion.

“On behalf of the RCBC family, we are honored by this global recognition of our vision to redefine customer experience through inclusive, secure, and transformative digital banking,” said RCBC executive vice president and chief innovation and inclusion officer Lito Villanueva.

RCBC president and chief executive officer Reggie Cariaso said the awards reflect the bank’s commitment to delivering accessible and relevant banking services for Filipinos.