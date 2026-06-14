McCullough fires 53 as TNT forces Game 7

Chris McCullough dropped a career-high 53 points as TNT carved a 98-90 victory over Barangay Ginebra in Game 6 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

McCullough went 13-of-24 from the field and grabbed 22 rebounds as the Tropang 5G made it 3-3 of this best-of-seven championship series in front of 22,731 fans as he eclipsed his previous-best 51 points in 2019 when he suited up for San Miguel Beer.

The former Beermen import fired a booming four-point shot with 1:52 left in the fourth quarter for a 94-86 lead.

Justin Brownlee fired 52 points for Ginebra in a losing effort.

The all-important Game 7 will be at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.