Holding all the aces: Casimero current toast of Philippine boxing

Casimero, a three-division world champion, is still pursuing a superfight with Japanese pound-for-pound king Naoya “Monster” Inoue.

His smashing win over Nery — otherwise seen as a strong case to have them battle each other — could even make it more difficult to arrange such a mouth-watering matchup according to the Filipino banger.

“This latest win of mine is the reason why Inoue doesn’t want to fight me,” said the 37-year-old former International Boxing Federation (IBF) light-flyweight and flyweight titlist and World Boxing Organization bantamweight king.

It is a claim that Inoue has brushed off repeatedly given the fact that one time in early 2020, they had already agreed to square off in Las Vegas.

But Covid prevented that from happening and when everything started to become normal once again, that fight was never revived, leaving fight fans wondering what would have happened if they had faced off.

Though he is not admitting it, Casimero wants to get in the ring with Inoue, confident that he is the only man in the world who could deal him his first loss in 34 fights.

“I am no longer thinking about him because no matter what I do, in the end, he doesn’t want to fight me,” said Casimero. “What can I do?”

But in reality, Casimero is dying to finally test the mettle of Inoue and prove that he, and not Inoue, deserves a lofty spot in the mythical pound-for-pound rankings.

Although Inoue might have a valid reason to distance himself from Casimero, the fact that almost everyone was left amazed by Casimero’s latest foray could also work in his favor.

Right now, there is no challenge in Inoue’s backyard as he has been beating up every available foe thrown into the ring with him.

In Casimero, Inoue has a serious threat to his four titles.

For the first time in a long while, Inoue will be up against a formidable foe, somebody who could rival his punching power and someone who’s not afraid to engage him in a phone booth warfare.

These traits make Casimero a legitimate candidate who could mess up Inoue’s grand plans and become the successor to Manny Pacquiao.

Interestingly, Pacquiao and Casimero have lots in common.

Like Pacquiao, Casimero is a punching machine.

Pacquiao is fearless and doesn’t run away from a fight, characteristics that made the eight-division legend a fan favorite.

Casimero is also brave and even brash, making him a rich source of peppery quotes.

But in reality, Casimero, despite his being a trash talker, is loved by provincial folks.

The day after his arrival from Nagoya, Casimero held a feast and gave away cash gifts as a way of giving back to the community that loves him dearly.