DA eyes bigger corn import quota

The move is intended to address the widening gap between domestic corn production and demand from feed millers and livestock producers.

“We have endorsed the proposed increase in the corn MAV to anticipate possible supply tightness arising from weather-related risks and escalating production costs, particularly fertilizer and logistics expenses that remain vulnerable to disruptions from the lingering conflict in the Middle East,” Tiu Laurel said.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that corn production was estimated at 8.3 million metric tons in 2025. Industry estimates, meanwhile, indicate that the livestock sector requires around 10 million metric tons of corn annually, making imports necessary to supplement local supply.

The DA earlier said it was considering an additional 250,000 metric tons of corn imports under the MAV Plus mechanism, on top of the existing corn import quota of about 216,940 metric tons. The proposal aims to temper feed costs, which directly affect the prices of pork, chicken, and other food products.

“Corn is a critical input for poultry and livestock. Stabilizing feed costs helps temper price pressures on essential food items and protect household purchasing power,” Tiu Laurel added.

Government officials said any increase in import volumes would still require the approval of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. upon the recommendation of the MAV Management Committee.

The DA maintained that the measure is intended to complement domestic production while safeguarding food security and price stability.