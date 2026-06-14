‘Captain Clutch’ savors MVP crown

On a night when his teammates struggled offensively, Brunson willed the Knicks to the series clinching victory, another gritty come-from-behind victory for a team that has made them a trademark.

The long awaited title sparked scenes of celebration among long-suffering fans in New York, whose team had mustered just four winning seasons in a 21-year span before Brunson arrived from Dallas as a free agent in July 2022.

Since then, the Knicks have had four straight winning seasons, reaching the Eastern Conference finals last year before at last going all the way for the third time in franchise history.

Brunson, 29, made a big bet on himself and the Knicks in 2024, when he signed a contract extension worth $156.5 million.

Had he waited one year, he would have been eligible for a five-year maximum contract worth more than $269 million, but his shorter and cheaper deal gave the Knicks the financial flexibility to finish building what is now a championship roster.

Brunson said he knew at the time that a title was “very possible.

“With a lot of hard work and effort, I knew it was achievable.

“But (the contract) was only a small portion of it. I think everyone bonding, coming together, having the mindset of just believing in each other, never giving up, no matter what the situation was, made this all possible,” he said.

“It may look like (the contract) had something to do with it, but it’s a credit to my teammates.”

Brunson, who won two national collegiate titles with Villanova but was a second-round pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA draft, said he still hadn’t grasped the enormity of the Knicks’ achievement or his own.