25,000 runners join historic Galaxy Manila Marathon

The marathon transformed one of the country's busiest highways into a running course, bringing together elite athletes, fitness enthusiasts and first-time runners in a celebration of endurance, community and national pride.

"Running has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the Philippines, bringing together communities across the country," said Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls.

"With the Manila Marathon, we're transforming EDSA into the nation's biggest running stage. This is more than a race. It's a defining moment for Philippine running," he added.