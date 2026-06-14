25,000 runners join historic Galaxy Manila Marathon

Thousands of runners took over Metro Manila's major thoroughfares as the Galaxy Manila Marathon drew more than 25,000 participants during the Independence Day weekend.
Organizers said the event, held from 12 to 13 June, featured what is believed to be the first marathon route to fully utilize EDSA, with the 42-kilometer race stretching from the SM Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City to North Avenue in Quezon City and back.
The marathon transformed one of the country's busiest highways into a running course, bringing together elite athletes, fitness enthusiasts and first-time runners in a celebration of endurance, community and national pride.
"Running has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the Philippines, bringing together communities across the country," said Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls.
"With the Manila Marathon, we're transforming EDSA into the nation's biggest running stage. This is more than a race. It's a defining moment for Philippine running," he added.
The event marked a major milestone in the Philippine Marathon Majors 2026 series, a partnership between SM Supermalls and RunRio aimed at elevating the country's running scene through world-class race experiences.
Race categories included the full marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K events, allowing runners of all levels to participate in the historic gathering.