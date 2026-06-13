South Korea dethrones Vietnam, sets up title duel vs Chinese Taipei

CANDON, Ilocos Sur --- South Korea ended Vietnam’s three-year reign with a convincing 25-20, 25-19, 25-22, semifinal sweep to punch the last championship ticket in the the 2026 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Women’s Volleyball Cup on Saturday at the Candon City Arena here.

The Koreans continued with their red-hot run and remained unbeaten in six matches heading into their winner-take-all title showdown against Chinese Taipei.

South Korea and Chinese Taipei dispute the crown on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Lee Yelim pounded 15 of her 19 points on kills, including key hits in the closing stretch of the third set, for the Koreans.

Na Hyunsoo and Kang Sowhi added 14 markers for South Korea, which defeated the Taiwanese in five sets to conclude the pool stage of the tournament, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), FIVB, AVC, Volleyball World, and Candon City, headed by Mayor Eric Singson.

“I heard that we won against Vietnam for the first time. I think it’s very meaningful for us. It became a very big motivation to win the game tomorrow,” said Lee through an interpreter.

Vietnam threatened in the third frame and built a 17-14 advantage. South Korea fought back and mounted a 4-0 counter to take a 22-20 advantage off a Lee hit.

The Koreans won a block touch challenge before Thi Thanh Thuy Tran overcooked her attack to push South Korea at match points, 24-21. Lee served out on the next play as Vietnam lost a challenge on Thi Thuy Dinh’s attack that went long.

Vietnam, which got 17 points from Tran, absorbed back-to-back setbacks but will try to salvage a podium finish in the battle for third against Kazakhstan.