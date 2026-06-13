San Beda, BIVC,Kaito sizzle in Echelon U16

San Beda-Rizal, Bagong Ilog Volleyball Club (BIVC), and Kaito Volleyball Academy topped their respective pools to lead the six teams advancing to the Echelon U16 Club Invitational on Friday at the SM Southmall Events Hall in Las Piñas City.
Joining the pool leaders in the next round, where teams will compete in a single round-robin format, are Parañaque Volleyball Team, Capital1 and PLDT.
The top four squads will advance to the semifinals of the tournament presented by Everyday Volleyball and supported by the City of Parañaque, Milo, Immuni+, McDonald’s, Rexona, Magnus Sports, Toby’s Sports, AveoWorks Solutions Inc. and Mama Lou’s.
The Baby Red Spikers dominated Pool A, cruising to four wins, including two that activated the mercy rule after securing a 15-point lead.
San Beda defeated PVT, 25-17, 20-5, while also beating HDE twice, 25-19, 19-4.
PVT still sealed its spot in the next round thanks to 25-21, 25-17 wins over the HDE Bulls.
Meanwhile, BIVC also finished undefeated in Pool B after 25-21 and 26-24 wins over Capital1, while also taking down Upskill Antipolo, 25-19, 18-3.