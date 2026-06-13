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DSWD assures quake survivors: Vacuum-packed rice safe to eat

photo courtesy: psalmmer lei fb page
photo courtesy: psalmmer lei fb page
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GENERAL SANTOS CITY — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has assured earthquake survivors that the vacuum-packed rice included in government relief goods is safe for consumption, following viral social media posts questioning its quality.

photo courtesy: psalmmer lei fb page
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The agency issued the clarification after videos showed tightly compressed rice distributed to families affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck General Santos City, Sarangani Province and nearby areas. Some recipients claimed the rice appeared unusually hard and possibly infested. DSWD explained that the appearance is a normal result of vacuum-sealing, a preservation method that removes air to prevent the growth of mold, bacteria and weevils while extending shelf life without chemical preservatives.

According to the agency, the packaging process creates a temporary "brick effect" that disappears once the bag is opened or punctured, allowing air to re-enter and the grains to return to their normal texture. DSWD urged the public to verify information before sharing it online, emphasizing that all relief supplies undergo quality control measures before distribution and that food safety remains a priority in ongoing disaster response operations.

General Santos City
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)
Mindanao Quake
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