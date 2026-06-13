Clark race tests higher ethanol fuel blends

The testing was conducted during the second leg of the Motorcycle Racing Championship of the Philippines organized by Kilton Motor Corporation (KMC), with more than 80 riders and around 20 teams participating across multiple categories.

Higher than 10 percent

The fuel used during the test consisted of 20 percent ethanol and 80 percent gasoline, higher than the 10 percent ethanol blend currently used in the country.

KMC president Johnny Tan said the Clark event marked the first time a 20 percent ethanol blend was tested on motorcycles under race conditions.

"This MoRac race is very significant because this is the first time we will test ethanol, 20 percent ethanol blended fuel on motorcycles," Tan said, referring to categories that include scooters, underbone motorcycles, supersports and superbikes.

Tan said the testing was conducted with DoE coordination after seeking support through CDC.

"We asked the help of the president of CDC, Atty. Agnes Devanadera to write DoE for testing of ethanol and biodiesel fuel here in the racetrack," he said.