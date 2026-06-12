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STI students showcase talents at Tagisan ng Talino

A student demonstrates cake decorating skills during the Worth the Whisk competition at STI Tagisan ng Talino.
A student demonstrates cake decorating skills during the Worth the Whisk competition at STI Tagisan ng Talino.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of STI
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Students from STI campuses across the country put their skills and knowledge to the test during the annual STI Tagisan ng Talino (TNT), a nationwide competition highlighting excellence in technology, communication, tourism and culinary arts.

The event was held from May 11 to 13 at STI College Ortigas-Cainta and concluded on 14 May at Teachers Camp in Baguio City.

A student demonstrates cake decorating skills during the Worth the Whisk competition at STI Tagisan ng Talino.
DoT, CHEd award student innovators

One of the featured competitions was Codefest, where student teams developed mobile applications designed to support disaster resilience through features such as real-time alerts, incident reporting, evacuation mapping and post-disaster assessments.

Among the entries, “Bayanihan,” created by students from STI College Rosario, stood out for its Bluetooth messaging feature aimed at addressing communication challenges during disasters.

STI Tagisan ng Talino
Codefest STI competition
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