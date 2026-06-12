REP's 'Man of La Mancha' Review: Worth the quest

If Superman has a heroic entrance anthem, Don Quixote has one too. His signature number, "I, Don Quixote," practically announces: Behold! I am here!

The song is grand. Noble. Earnest. Ridiculous. And irresistibly catchy.

Packed with Spanish musical colors and infused with the sweeping theatricality of classic Broadway, it recalls the heroic declarations of nineteenth-century operetta. It is impossible to miss, and even harder to forget.

And when Nonie Buencamino belts it out, the effect is electrifying. Give the man the year-end award already!

The versatile actor, our man in Man of La Mancha, does not merely sing. He sings his adventure, his worldview, his delusions. Buencamino’s vocal range is formidable, but more impressive is how completely he inhabits the role. He sings the life of an idealist, a romantic madman who marches purposefully into La Mancha, challenges windmills as though they were giants, and transforms an abused prostitute named Aldonza into a noble lady named Dulcinea through the force of his imagination.

It is a character that has endured for generations, and one that returns in Repertory Philippines' latest staging of Man of La Mancha, now playing at Eastwood Theater until 28 June. The production marks the company's third outing with the beloved musical.