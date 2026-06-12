PSE joins CDP as first stock exchange capital markets signatory

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) has announced that it has become the first stock exchange to join CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) as a Capital Markets Signatory. This move fortifies the Exchange’s commitment to advancing sustainable finance and corporate transparency.

Founded in 2000, with global headquarters in London, Great Britain, CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s only independent environmental disclosure sysem for over 25 years now. It helps investors, companies, and governments surface the information needed to make Earth-positive decisions.

As a signatory, PSE is now one of over 540 global financial institutions, representing more than $110 trillion in assets, collectively requesting companies around the world to disclose their environmental impacts through CDP.

In 2025, 22,100 companies, representing two-thirds of global market capitalization, disclosed through CDP.

Beyond facilitating investments

PSE president and CEO Ramon S. Monzon, said, "Our role as a capital market institution goes beyond facilitating investments. By joining CDP, we are signaling to our listed companies and investors that environmental transparency is essential to long-term value creation. We encourage all PSE-listed companies to disclose through CDP and demonstrate their commitment to sustainability."

CDP can be a useful tool for listed corporates to identify how they can improve their systems, policies, and governance to be more sustainable.

Best practices

Its disclosure platform integrates best practice reporting standards and frameworks in one place, with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) S2 (referring to the standard for climate-related disclosures issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board) as its foundational baseline.