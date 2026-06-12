On Independence Day, senators under Cayetano bloc take jab at admin over ‘interference’ with chamber’s leadership row

Senators under the Cayetano-led faction took a swipe at the administration on Independence Day over what they implied was Malacañang’s continued meddling with the Senate’s internal affairs amid the ongoing leadership dispute.

Senator Rodante Marcoleta said the true meaning of independence does not constrain institutions from exposing wrongdoings in the government; instead, it enables them to hold powerful figures accountable, free from external pressure or intimidation.

Although he did not explicitly tag Malacañang, his remarks came on the heels of the ongoing leadership row between Senators Win Gatchalian and Alan Cayetano that effectively stalled the Senate investigation into the flood control anomalies, which are being linked to the administration and its allies in Congress.

“We are not completely free because our ability to expose the truth behind anomalies and the widespread plunder of public funds has been restrained,” the lawmaker from Tarlac stressed.

Senator Loren Legarda made a similar jab, saying the chamber must remain unfazed, promote public interest, and serve as a platform “where issues are taken without fear, facts are pursued without hesitation.”

“The moment we allow intimidation, convenience, or personal gain to dictate our work, we diminish the very freedom we claim to celebrate,” Legarda stressed.

In the same vein, Senator Jinggoy Estrada—who is currently detained on plunder charges allegedly related to flood control kickbacks—denounced what he derided as “attempts to influence and interfere” with independent branches of government like the Senate.

He encouraged the public to remain vigilant and defend democracy amid speculations of Malacañang’s plan to render the Senate powerless and turn the chamber into a rubber stamp.

Malacañang has repeatedly claimed it has no business meddling with the Senate, although recently, it backed Gatchalian as the legitimate Senate leader despite strong opposition from Cayetano’s camp.

During his Independence Day speech at Quirino Grandstand on Friday, President Marcos Jr. formally introduced Gatchalian as Senate president pro tempore, sparking cheers from the crowd.

Gatchalian was present at the event as the sole representative of the Senate.

Senator Ping Lacson emphasized that the cheer and applause for Gatchalian only strengthened their position that they are the legitimate majority bloc that has control of the Senate, and that there should be no more confusion on whose directive is to be obeyed.

“[It] symbolized public acceptance and approval versus public disapproval and disgust. No need to mention here ‘who versus who,’” Lacson said on X, formerly Twitter.

Gatchalian has been regarded as the acting Senate President following a surprise leadership shakeup on 3 June, although Cayetano and allies have contested it as “unconstitutional,” arguing that they lacked one vote of the 13-member majority threshold needed to declare a quorum, conduct business, and elect new officers.