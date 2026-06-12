Eastern Samar forms El Nińo task force

The Eastern Samar Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), headed by Governor Ralph Vincent Evardone, approved a resolution during its second quarter meeting the formation of the task force that will oversee the preparations to mitigate the possible impact of a prolonged dry spell and drought especially to water supply, agriculture and energy.

Earlier, Evardone directed provincial agriculturist Virlin Capon and PDRRMO chief Thomas Campomanes to study the possible impact of a prolonged dry spell come up with measures to mitigate them.

He issued the directive after the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported a likely return of El Niño conditions due to the rapid rise in sea-surface temperatures.

On Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that El Niño conditions are now present in the tropical Pacific with over an 80% probability that this will develop into a full-blown El Niño event, which is likely to persist until early 2027.

“El Niño typically increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions across much of the country, raising the risk of dry spells and drought, particularly in vulnerable areas,” PAGASA warned in a statement.

PAGASA advised all government agencies and the general public to take appropriate preparedness and response measures to mitigate their potential impacts, particularly in areas vulnerable to heavy rainfall and floods during Habagat season and those areas prone to below-normal rainfall conditions.

During the PDRRMC meeting, the Eastern Samar Provincial Health Office highlighted the importance of water conservation and preventive measures against diseases such as diarrhea to minimize potential outbreaks during prolonged dry spells.

The Office of the Provincial Agricultural Services, on the other hand, reported that approximately 4,000 hectares of rice lands are covered by irrigation systems and presented pre-El Niño preparedness measures for the agriculture sector.

The Provincial Veterinary Office discussed the potential effects of El Niño on livestock and outlined its preparedness plans.

A key recommendation from the meeting was the creation of a Provincial El Niño Task Force that will consolidate the action plans of member agencies and submit a unified preparedness strategy to the regional level for immediate implementation.