Duck raisers get feed assistance

Some 676 duck raisers from the towns of Candaba, San Luis, and Apalit in Pampanga received a total of 4,000 sacks of duck feeds at the Bahay Pare Covered Court in Candaba on 11 June.

The distribution formed part of the Awarding of Feeds Assistance to Duck Raisers in the 4th District of Pampanga led by the Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office 3.