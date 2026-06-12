Duck raisers get feed assistance

Some 676 duck raisers from the towns of Candaba, San Luis, and Apalit in Pampanga received a total of 4,000 sacks of duck feeds at the Bahay Pare Covered Court in Candaba on 11 June.
The distribution formed part of the Awarding of Feeds Assistance to Duck Raisers in the 4th District of Pampanga led by the Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office 3.
The project, with an allotted budget of P8 million, aims to sustain and boost duck production in the province.
Candaba, San Luis, and Apalit are among the key areas in Pampanga with active duck-raising industries.
The DA-RFO3 said the intervention is intended to provide continued support to farmers to strengthen production and help them meet market demand.