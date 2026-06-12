676 Pampanga duck raisers get 4,000 sacks of duck feeds from DA RFO3

The said 4,000 sacks of duck feeds were distributed during the Awarding of Feeds Assistance to Duck Raisers in the 4th District of Pampanga by the Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office 3 (RFO3).

The said project has an alllotted budget of P8 million that was distributed to help retain and boost the production of duck raisers in Pampanga.

The towns of Candaba, San Luis, and Apalit are part of the primary areas in Pampanga that have an active industry of duck raisers.

The DA RFO3 said that thru these kinds of interventions, the duck raisers of Pampanga are given the much needed support to boost their production and cope with the needs of the market.