Digital responsibility key to new freedom

The concept of “digital bayanihan” encourages internet users to verify information before sharing it, protect personal data with stronger security practices, guide vulnerable family members against scams and report harmful content instead of ignoring it. The goal is to create an online environment where Filipinos can participate safely and confidently.

Young Filipinos are taking a leading role in this movement through initiatives such as Online AlerTour, an educational program by PLDT Home’s Online Alerto in partnership with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group. The campus-based initiative equips students with practical skills to recognize cyber threats, combat disinformation and promote responsible digital citizenship.

Launched in 2022, Online Alerto has grown into a Facebook community of more than 77,000 members, advancing digital awareness through education, partnerships and community engagement. As the country celebrates Independence Day, advocates say protecting freedom now also means ensuring every Filipino can safely live, learn and thrive in the digital world.