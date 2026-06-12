Armed suspect nabbed in Las Piñas

The suspect—identified only by the alias Angelo, 35, a resident of Barangay Manuyo Dos, Las Piñas City–is facing charges for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

At around 10 p.m., operatives from the Tactical Motorcycle Riders Unit flagged down the suspect at the corner of J. Aguilar Avenue and Green Revolution Street for inspection.

While retrieving his driver’s license from a black belt bag, the suspect inadvertently exposed a handgun concealed inside. When questioned, he failed to present documents authorizing the possession and carrying of the firearm, prompting his immediate arrest.

Operatives recovered one LLAMA MAX-I caliber .45 pistol with serial number 07-04-12896-98, one caliber .45 magazine, seven live caliber .45 rounds, and the black belt bag.

The suspect is currently detained at the Las Piñas City Police Station custodial facility while investigators are preparing the necessary charges for inquest proceedings before the Las Piñas City Prosecutor’s Office.