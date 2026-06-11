VLF staged readings open to the public for free

Virgin Labfest XXI: Hubo't Hubad offers audiences more than its lineup of full productions this June. Complementing the festival's main features are staged readings of new Filipino works, international plays, and pieces developed by emerging writers. Stripped of elaborate sets, costumes, and technical spectacle, these readings place the spotlight squarely on the text and the performers.

All staged readings are free and open to the public, subject to seat availability. Performances begin at 5:00 p.m. at the Bulwagang Roberto Chabet inside the CCP Black Box Theater.

New Filipino works

The first pairing on 12 June features "Mga Tatsulok" by Jose Victor Torres, which follows parents grappling with the disappearance of their son, and "The Devoured" by M. Manalastas, about a teacher forced to confront a personal crisis after his wife leaves him.

On 19 June, audiences can watch "Manang" by Dingdong Novenario, an examination of family dynamics and long-buried secrets involving household helpers, and "Suor" by Rafael Jimenez, which explores an unlikely friendship between an atheist conductor and a nun.

The final pairing on 26 June presents Juan Ekis' "Kasal(anan)," about a couple who discover that commitment requires far more than romance as their wedding approaches, and Jay Fernandez's "Ang Huli," which follows two friends whose relationship unravels in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

International plays

The festival's international offerings include the Taiwanese work "How Romantic: A Guide to Modern Pangcah Life" on 10 June.

Meanwhile, Canadian play "Prison Dancer" will be presented on 21 and 24 June.

Writing fellowship showcase

Emerging playwrights will take center stage on 28 June 2026 during the VLF Writing Fellowship Showcase.

The presentation features short plays developed by participants of a two-week workshop under the mentorship of playwright Glenn Sevilla Mas and director Rafael Jimenez.

Meanwhile, the festival's main productions continue to run from Wednesday to Sunday until 28 June.